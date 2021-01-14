Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

