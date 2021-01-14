Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $330.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

