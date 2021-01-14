Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

