The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $728.14 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $727.03 and a 200 day moving average of $684.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

