Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on III. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of III opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.