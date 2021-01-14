Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

