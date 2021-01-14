Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,109.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,058.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,118.11. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.