Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $232.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

