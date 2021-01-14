Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.97

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 1225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,485. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

