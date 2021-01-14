IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.97

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.97 and last traded at $246.97, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.51.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,060 shares of company stock worth $26,469,755. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

