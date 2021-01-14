BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.83

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

