Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.63

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 2916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 53.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 184.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

