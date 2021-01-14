Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 204,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 170,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$55,057.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 33.87 and a quick ratio of 29.82.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

