LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Short Interest Up 87.0% in December

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LKAI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. LKA Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
LKA Gold Company Profile
