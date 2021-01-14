LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Short Interest Up 87.0% in December

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKAI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. LKA Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

LKA Gold Company Profile

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

