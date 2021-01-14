Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Update

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATTBF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Abattis Bioceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

