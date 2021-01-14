Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Update

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATTBF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Abattis Bioceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.