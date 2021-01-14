Jeffrey Bruce Berman Sells 30,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Bruce Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 349 shares of GAN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $7,901.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

