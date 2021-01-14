Jesse N. Hunter Sells 11,250 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse N. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00.

Centene stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

