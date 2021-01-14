Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,255 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.