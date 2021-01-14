Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells $1,427,016.30 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00.

BOOT stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Boot Barn by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

