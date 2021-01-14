Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 86,865 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

