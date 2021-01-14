Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69.

