Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a C$14.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.74.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.85.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

