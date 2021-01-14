Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

