Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$43.95 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.84.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

