Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) alerts:

OLA opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.