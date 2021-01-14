Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,613.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

