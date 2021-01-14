Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 390.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 484.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,057,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.