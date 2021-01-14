Pinnacle Bank Has $35,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 860,109 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

