Pinnacle Bank Has $108,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

