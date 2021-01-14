CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.