Fruth Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 142.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 383,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

