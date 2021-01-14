Fruth Investment Management Invests $252,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $96.85 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

