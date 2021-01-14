CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,426 shares of company stock worth $47,604,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

