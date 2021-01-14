TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$71.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.89.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.87.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

