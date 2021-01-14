Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Evercore from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.08.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

