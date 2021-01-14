Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $243.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.