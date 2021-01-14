Raymond James Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $125.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Shares of HLT opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.44, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

