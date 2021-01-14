Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $501.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

