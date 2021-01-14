Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

