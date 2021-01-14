IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.