HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.41. HC2 has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 89,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

