MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of HZO opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,824,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

