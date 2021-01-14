Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 138,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

