Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $914,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,252,000.

EEM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

