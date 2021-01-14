Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $233.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.63. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $236.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.