The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $152,975.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Southern by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

