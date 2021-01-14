Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.
Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
