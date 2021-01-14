Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

