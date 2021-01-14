Fruth Investment Management Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

GPC opened at $105.89 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

