Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 19,027.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of WTBA opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

