Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.
