Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

